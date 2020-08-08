The Wethersfield School Board will have a packed agenda at its Thursday, Aug. 13, meeting, which will be held in the elementary school library. Attendees are asked to use the elementary school entrance.

At 6 p.m. is a public hearing to discuss the district utilizing e-learning days and will include a presentation on the district’s plan for the 2020 school year.

The regular board meeting follows, with the agenda listing the following topics to be discussed:

IHSA/IESA sports season updateDistrict audit and year-end fund balances.e-learning resolution.Review of the tentative fiscal year 2021 budget.The issuance of $1.1 million in bonds to increase the district’s working cash fund balance.Track repair, capital campaign and return-to-school updates; online registration summary.Approval of district face-covering policy.Approval of 2020-21 staff handbooks.Technology equipment replacement.Spring 2021 school board election.Discussion of elementary school open house and distribution of Chromebooks; 7th grade, freshman and new student orientation.