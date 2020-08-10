KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July [date], 2020) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is pleased to announced Ryan A. Higginbotham has achieved All-American status as a Post commander. To achieve this honor, Post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.

Higginbotham, a Gold Legacy member and commander of Post 4226 in Olney, Illinois, is one of 251 VFW Post commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American Commander. His hard work played an integral role helping the organization successfully remain focused on its service to veterans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Commanders like Ryan Higginbotham are a fine example of VFW leadership, and it’s their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned them this great honor," said VFW Membership Director Rick Butler.

