Kewanee’s League of Women Voters chapter has been giving local voters important candidate information since 1946.

Current members are searching for ways to carry on that service for the November 2020 election cycle, but the pandemic is understatedly making the task difficult.

"We’re talking about that right now," said Carla Hillman, LWV president. "We’re not sure how it’s going to look or if it’s going to be face-to-face."

The group normally invites the candidates of contested local races to a forum where they give individual platform statements and face live questions all together in a roundtable session. The LWV develops questions and encourages audience members to ask their own of the candidates.

But with social distancing rules restricting large gatherings and the possibility that a resurgence of the virus will lead to tighter public restrictions, Hillman said members have been discussing other ways in which to deliver candidate information to local voters, including online delivery.

"We thought maybe there is the option of bringing candidates in one at a time, but even in the city hall (chambers) it could be difficult," she said.

Adding to those challenges is that there are several races affecting Kewanee, and this year state and county election officials are dealing with the added variable of an increased number of mail-in ballots. Applications for mail-in ballots have already been sent to many state voters and the deadline for their return is Oct. 29. Voters are expected to start receiving their ballots by Sept. 24 and they must vote and submit them to county election officials postmarked by election day.

Hillman said that makes the timetable for the LWV to set up a forum even more difficult as they try to reach voters before they cast early mail-in votes. She said the organization will soon have a decision on how it will move forward.

Though most of the candidates have been selected, they won’t be certified until Aug. 21 locally and until Aug. 26 by the state. Henry County Clerk’s office hasn’t created a sample ballot yet as it awaits the Aug. 17 deadline for local referendum and the write-in candidate deadline of Sept. 3.

The Dist. 37 State Senator’s race looms large locally as Republican candidate and businessman Win Stoller, and Independent candidate and Kewanee businessman Marcus Throneburg, await a ruling over a challenge to the legitimacy of Throneburg’s candidacy. The winner will take over outgoing Sen. Chuck Weaver’s position.

The other contested regional contests are the 17th Congressional District between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and Republican challenger and East Moline attorney Esther Joy King; and the 74th District State Representative’s race between incumbent Republican Dan Swanson and Democratic challenger Christopher Demink.

Locally, non-contested county offices include circuit clerk, state’s attorney and coroner.

But the County Board District 2 race has an abundance of candidates from which to choose.

In Dist. 2, nine candidates are expected to be on the ballot, five Republicans and four Democrats.

Republican Dist. 2 candidates are: Jim Padilla (Kewanee), incumbent Shawn Kendall (Galva), Mallisa Sandberg (Cambridge), incumbent Dwayne R. Anderson (Lynn Center) and Natalie Collins (Kewanee).

Democrat candidates are: incumbent John M. Sovanski (Kewanee), Martin Mang Ryan (Kewanee), Tom May (Kewanee) and Ruth Kapacinskas (Kewanee).