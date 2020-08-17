CANTON -- Police were continuing a search Monday for a Canton woman who on Sunday night was reported missing.

Jennifer Wages, 32, was last seen walking in the northeast area of Canton, according to the police department there. She is about 5-foot-4 and weights about 195 pounds.

When last seen, Wages was wearing black Capri leggings and a blue top. She also was either barefoot or wearing sandals.

Anybody who has more information about Wages’ whereabouts was asked to call the Canton Police Department, 647-5131.