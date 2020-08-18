Little Elaina Cox of Kewanee has had a tough introduction to the world.

Born in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she has spent the first few months fighting for her life after being diagnosed with cancer while still in her mother's womb.

"When she was a week old, doctors confirmed that Elaina has neuroblastoma," said Melanie Cox, the baby's mother. "Her DNA index-1 came back with no copies, causing doctors to recommended chemotherapy as treatment."

Melanie said Elaina was a miracle for she and her husband, James. The couple had struggled with fertility issues with their first child, 3-year-old Savannah, but the pregnancy took more quickly this time after doctors had suggested a fertility treatment.

She said the beginning of the pregnancy was filled with joy, with Savannah getting to go with mom to see her baby sister on the ultrasound. But then the joyful time was interrupted by COVID-19, causing visitor limitations and reducing the family’s ability to be involved.

"It took a personal, family oriented time and turned it into a time that was stiff and cold and sad," she said.

And at 33 weeks into the pregnancy, more bad news came after Melanie went in for the usual growth checkup. The Coxes knew something was wrong: The ultrasound technician had noticed an anomaly and multiple doctors were called in to review the ultrasound.

But there wasn't much time to be frozen from worry. The family was immediately sent to a high-risk OB in Iowa City, who told them that baby Elaina had a tumor. In less than a week after the growth checkup, the tumor had nearly doubled in size, causing doctors to perform an emergency C-section.

By then, COVID-19 was raging and continued to make an already horrifying situation worse. Once Elaina was moved into intensive care and new mom Melanie was discharged from the hospital, only one parent was allowed into the hospital at the same time. When the parents received news about their daughter’s condition, one was receiving it over the telephone.

"When you’re there and you are surrounded by all of these doctors and oncologists and nurses and surgeons and they want to tell you news about your baby’s future, you know that’s hard," Melanie said. "For (her dad]) to have to conference in on the phone call hearing your baby has cancer is hard."

The Coxes also have had to manage the family dynamics of having a 3-year-old who doesn’t understand her baby sister has cancer.

"(She) doesn’t understand why I can’t stop to get her a drink because I am feeding Elaina," Melanie said.

She said they've been given advice for how to help Savannah mentally process the situation that includes special books and a stuff duck with a chemotherapy treatment port like Elaina "so that she can see what is."

She said the family has received lots of support from family and friends, as well as donations from residents of gas and restaurant cards, to help the family navigate it all emotionally and financially.

And despite their lives being turned upside down in a year that no one will forget, the support has brought them peace and allowed them to make Elaina as comfortable as possible as she prepares for her final treatment – and then hopefully a life filled with potential.

"We have been pretty lucky," she said of the outpouring of support.