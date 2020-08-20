MACOMB — Representatives of the McDonough County Health Department responded Wednesday to charges that it was not handling COVID-19 cases on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Ben Thompson addressed the McDonough County Board, saying, "We may not be open seven days a week but we are working seven days a week." He said two staff members are assigned on call to handle cases on Saturdays and Sundays and that a member of the Schuyler County Health Department handles any COVID-19 virus cases on Fridays.

County Emergency Services Director Edgar Rodriguez told a county board committee Tuesday that he gets no daily information on Fridays through Sundays because the health department office is closed on those days.

Thompson told the county board that, even though the building is closed, other staffers in addition to those on call may come in on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. He said there are 14 people employed by the McDonough County Health Department.

Prior to Thompson's appearance before the board, Deputy Public Information Officer Stefanie Johnson sent out a statement indicating that comments by Rodriguez regarding health department operations were made in error.

"Mr. Rodriguez does not work at MCHD and is not making accurate statements about our efforts related to COVID-19," Johnson wrote. "To my knowledge, he has not inquired about these topics to anyone at MCHD."

Johnson emphasized, as did Thompson, that health department employees are available on weekends and holidays to collect information on positive virus cases and to initiate contact tracing.

Johnson also noted that the department issued a statement on July 2 that COVID coverage would occur on Fridays, Saturdays,and Sundays but that no written reports would be provided to the public until Mondays.

