AGENDA
CITY OF OLNEY
POLICE PENSION BOARD
OLNEY CITY HALL-300 S. WHITTLE AVE.
AUGUST 25, 2020 8:30 A.M.
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approve Minutes from Police Pension Board Meeting on May 21, 2019
4. Treasurer’s Report
4-A Discussion: Income and Expense May 1, 2020 – July 31, 2020
4-B Discussion: Investment Schedule and Maturities
5. Edward Jones Presentation
6. Discussion/Authorize Any New Investments
7. Update Investment Policy for Sustainable Investment Act
8. Authorize Payment/Reimbursement of Invoices
9. Review/Accept Filing of Annual Report
10. Update: State of Illinois Consolidation of Downstate Pension Plans – Training
11. Public Comments/Presentations
12. Scheduling of Next Meeting
13. Adjourn