A pint-sized blond grade schooler exemplified the spirit of many students last week during the first day of school at Dieterich.

She half-waddled up the walk as she carried a backpack, half her size, in front of her with both hands to the temperature check station at Dieterich Elementary School. Her long ponytail was flouncing as she kept going up the walkway decorated with chalk drawings, welcoming phrases and colorful balloons.

This student was a fashionable sight with a pastel dress that seemed to blend into the colors of the backpack. Wearing a patterned face mask, she was determined to enter her school on her own during the morning of Aug. 18.

At the doorway, school staff checking in students helped place the backpack on the student’s back and she was ready to start a new school year. There would be no more waddling for her.

Out on the playground, some older school students were trying to mingle before the opening bell while wearing masks and keeping a distance from classmates. Teachers reminded many to keep their masks properly adjusted. But eventually, the students adjusted to the safety restrictions for coronavirus and enjoyed themselves.

Students were arriving in family vehicles lined up on the street by the Elementary School entrance. Buses were pulling in to drop off students in the circle drive. Younger students were enthusiastic as they left the buses, while some high school students just meandered to the check-in station at the gym lobby entrance.

Inside the hallways, there was the buzz of talk from the adolescents and words of greeting after a spring and summer without classes. There was the sound of lockers doors opening and closing as high school students placed their items inside.

The first classes at Dieterich High started with teachers setting social distancing on seating in the classrooms or the gym and reminding some students to cover their noses with their masks. There was a sense of anticipation in the air.

The coming weeks will show if in-person attendance can be maintained with a surge in COVID-19 cases in Effingham County. But it was obvious on the first day there were many students and school employees were determined to give it their best effort possible.