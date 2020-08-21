McDONOUGH COUNTY — As concerns over the state of the United States Postal Service continue to rise with the presidential election looming, Rep. Darin LaHood made it clear that he is firmly behind the Postal Service.

"I’m a strong supporter of the Postal Service in my district, having a rural district," LaHood said. "The Postal Service is essential to the people that I represent. They get a lot of their medication, they get a lot of their information, so the mail is the lifeline in many ways to my rural constituents."

Mail-in voting and absentee voting is the biggest concern for citizens with the upcoming election in November and LaHood said that he supports absentee voting

"I’m a strong proponent of absentee voting," LaHood said. "I encourage my constituents to do absentee voting. I have never found that the Postal Service has been deficient in terms of delivering those ballots."

Even though LaHood sees no issues with absentee voting in Illinois, he said that in other states, there may be problems with ballot harvesting with mail-in voting. Ballot harvesting is a practice that more than half of states allow where a third-party collects and returns ballots. LaHood provided California as an example where live ballots are mailed out to voters.

"Someone could knock on your door and say ‘Hey I saw you didn’t do your ballot, I can take your ballot, sign this and tell you how to vote.’ I think that creates a lot of issues for fraud."

LaHood said that he is headed back to Washington D.C. on Friday to vote on a bill with regards to the Postal Service but is not sure of the details yet.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.