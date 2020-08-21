MACOMB — The COVID-19 crisis will make the fall 2020 semester difficult to forget for students, faculty, and staff at Western Illinois University.

Mishelle Oaks, the Director of Residence Life with University Housing and Dining, told The Voice that the university condensed the move-in process to include fewer people and points of contact, staggered check-in times, and only allowed 25 people in each building per hour.

Oaks said that the university will amp up their cleaning routine to make sure that doorknobs, light switches, and elevator buttons remain sanitary. They also implemented a new rule that limits elevator occupants based on the available space in each one.

With the start of the new semester, new students will typically engage in campus and residence hall activities; however, Oaks said that the threat of the virus has forced many of those events online.

The staff is busier than ever trying to keep up with the safety protocols, according to Oaks, who said that she was pleased to see such a high level of cooperation.

"Students and families have been really respectful, especially with the face coverings," Oaks said. "We thought that that would be a bigger issue. Everybody’s having their temperatures taken before they come into the facility and people have been really compliant with all the restrictions. It’s been pretty smooth so far."

Oaks said that employees get daily temperature checks, which will continue when school resumes.

Impact on students

One major change this semester gives students the opportunity to check out of their residence hall during Thanksgiving break. Classes will move online at that point for all students, but those who wish to leave may not return until the start of the spring 2021 semester in order to prevent a COVID-19 spread.

Zach Hall, an incoming freshman and geographic information science major, is one student who plans to take advantage of the extra home time later this semester. Like other freshmen, Hall will have to adapt to the blended class structure, face mask policy, and social distancing procedures on campus.

"I feel comfortable with it because the university’s doing what they can," Hall told The Voice. "Obviously, it’s going to take some time for me to adjust to it because it’s different, it’s new…but I feel fairly comfortable right now based on what they’re doing."

Hall said that he still hopes to make the most out of his freshman year, even with the lack of a traditional first-year student experience. While a potential outbreak on campus is in the back of his mind, he thinks that the university’s efforts to keep students healthy gives them a fighting chance.

"I think they’ve done everything they can do to keep us safe," Hall said.

Ryan Hall, Zach’s older brother, hopes that his brother falls in love with the campus the same way he did when he first arrived. The 2019 graduate chose Western for its broadcasting department, but he was also fond of its atmosphere and its modest class sizes.

The Kankakee, Ill. natives will have different experiences at Western, Ryan said. He referenced the drop in enrollment in recent years, but he is optimistic it will bounce back. What is even more unpredictable, according to Ryan, is the impact of the coronavirus.

While Ryan questions if everyone will wear face coverings while on campus or if they will avoid larger crowd sizes at the union and in dining halls, he was encouraged to see ample signage on campus and the safety protocols that the university introduced.

"I think what we’ve seen with move-in day is that they (Western) did a great job accommodating everybody the best they can…maintain a safe distance..." Ryan said. "Some of it is kind of strict, but it’s for the best interest and I think it will prevent an outbreak."

*Editor's note: UPI Local 4100 on Thursday evening advised that the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board (IELRB) has agreed to request that the Illinois Attorney General seek an injunction to prohibit the university from resuming face-to-face instruction until it has bargained with the union over its decision to do so. We will be providing updates as they become available. Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.