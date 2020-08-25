Joan Hanning, 90, of Concord, North Carolina, formerly of Rushville, passed away at 1:15 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with David Haney officiating. Interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. You are invited to share your memories of Joan and leave condolences at www.woodfh.net.