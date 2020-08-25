With no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic and the massive unemployment it has caused, last month we wrote a letter in the McDonough County Voice opposing the imminent threat of resumed utilities shutoffs after the expiration of Governor Pritzker’s moratorium at the end of July.

As part of a coalition of socialist and grassroots community organizations across downstate Illinois called the #NoAmerenShutoffs campaign , we have for the past month highlighted the inhumanity of private, for-profit utilities corporations shutting off the water and electricity to the people most affected by the pandemic in the middle of the summer.

We are excited to report that our campaign has successfully pressured several large utilities companies, including Ameren Illinois, into voluntarily extending their shutoff moratoriums until September, as announced by the Illinois Commerce Commission in a July 31 press release .

Still, this is not enough. Utilities are not only a human right , but a necessity for fighting COVID-19. People must be able to stay in their homes to wash their hands, take a shower, and stay cool. We cannot depend on the private charity of a select few companies to provide lasting relief to our hurting families.

We know that across western Illinois, local utilities are already disconnecting service to households. We have received calls for help after McDonough Power Cooperative shut off families’ lights with no notice on the same day the moratorium expired. Local municipal water companies, while in some cases offering to work with residents, have also threatened to shut off utilities for non-payment.

That is why we need swift action by the state to guarantee all Illinois residents access to life-saving utilities during the entire duration of the pandemic. We once again call on Governor Pritzker to extend the shutoff moratorium for all utilities companies and provide support to

public municipal utilities, at least until the General Assembly can reconvene to legislate further relief.

We furthermore restate the basic fact that no utility can work efficiently when run by a private, for profit corporation. Basic economics teaches that utilities are natural monopolies that prevent market competition. They are the textbook definition of a company that needs to be run democratically by public institutions if they are to function at all. The immediate fight against shutoffs must become a larger fight for the democratization and universal public control of all utilities, including water, power, and internet (which every parent and teacher about to be teaching kids online should know well is a necessity too).

Finally, while we must fight for our families through the law, we know governments often represent their wealthy corporate donors rather than the needs of working and poor people. That is why we must prepare to defend ourselves and our neighbors from the greater despair that is soon to come. Besides utility shutoffs, 42% of Illinois renters will face eviction in the coming months if we don’t act. We cannot sit idly by as our neighbors are ripped from their homes. To prevent even greater suffering, the time to organize is now. Join us in the fight for our future.

Signed,

Emiliano Vera, Bushnell

Selina Mannion, Bushnell

Tylana Coop, Prairie City

Ricky Newcomb, Macomb

Heather McMeekan, Macomb

Chase DeWitt, Macomb

Lafe Richardson, Havana

Samuel Grayson Richardson, Havana

Western Illinois Democratic Socialists of America

We are a new chapter of the DSA representing 11 rural counties. DSA fights for the interests of the working class against corporations & corporate politicians. To become a DSA member or join the #NoAmerenShutoffs campaign, email us at WesternILDSA@gmail.com.

Social Justice Coalition of Mason County