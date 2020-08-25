Eleven new cases were reported over the weekend, and two more on Tuesday,are pushing the Livingston County coronavirus positive case total closer to the 200 mark. Among the new cases are five who are in their 20s, meaning that COVID-19 is hitting at younger people.

From a statewide look, new guidelines for restaurants and taverns were announced Wednesday. This involves patrons being required to to wear a face covering during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at such establishments.

"Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when patrons are approached and served by staff, including but not limited to when employees take patrons orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables," reads the press release. "This guidance will also apply to other facilities with food services areas that are currently subject to the Restore Illinois guidance, such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues."

These go into effect on Wednesday. It also is required at indoor and outdoor facilities in all 11 regions of the state.

"Illinois residents continue to take important steps to protect the safety of our loved ones and neighbors. However, due to a recent uptick in cases, we must take additional precautionary steps when we are out in public," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "Based on conversations and input from industry and business leaders, the State of Illinois is implementing updated guidelines which will allow restaurants and bars across the state to stay open while helping protect the health and safety of patrons and staff."

Before Wednesday, patrons were required to wear a mask whenever on premises, except while eating and drinking at the table or bar. The new guidelines ensure that while seated, interactions between business staff and patrons can happen safely to prevent possible spread of the virus, states the press release.

Phase 4 regulations remain in effect in 10 of the 11 regions. Currently, bars and restaurants remain open with capacity restrictions to allow for social distancing — with seated parties of 10 or less, tables spaced 6-feet apart, and standing areas at no more than 25 percent capacity indoors. Region 4 is currently operating under increased mitigations following a sharp increase in its COVID-19 positivity rate, and Region 7 will soon institute additional mitigation measures to take effect Wednesday.

Region 7 includes Kankakee and Will counties. Region 4 is the Metro-East area near St. Louis. Livingston County is in Region 2, which includes Peoria and Quad Cities areas, as well as Bloomington-Normal and Grundy and Kendall counties.

"It is essential that people take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask securely around the nose, mouth and chin, as well as maintaining social distance from others, when in public," Erin Fogarty, educator at the Livingston County Health Department, said. "It is not enough for just some people to take action. We need everyone working together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our Livingston communities."

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 173 cases reported for Livingston County. These included three females in their 20s, two males in their 20s and a female in her 30s. Also, there was a female in her 40s and a male in his 50s. A female in her teens and a female in her 20s were asymptomatic at the time of testing.

There was also one new death reported, a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized.

There is one current case that is hospitalized while the remaining active cases are recovering in isolation. There are 19 active cases and 150 cases removed from isolation. There have also been four deaths. According to the IDPH website, Livingston County has had 7,012 test results reported.

Pontiac is sitting with 43 confirmed cases and Dwight has had 24 as the highest community counts in the county. Fairbury has grown to 16 cases and Forrest still remains at 12. Long Point is also at 12 and Cornell has had 10.

Other cases in the area include Chenoa with 6 cases, Lexington with 13 and Streator has risen to 206.

For Illinois, there have been 3,781,050 tests reported with 223,470 cases returning positive, including 1,680 in Tuesday's report. There have also been 7,917 deaths that are considered COVID related.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.

There are three testing sites reasonably close to Pontiac, with the nearest being in Bloomington. This site, which allows for walk-up testing, is located at 1106 Interstate Drive and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while daily supplies last.

Two other sites are in Champaign — Market Place Shopping Center, 2000 N. Neil St. — and Peoria — Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street parking lot. Both locations are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily supplies last.