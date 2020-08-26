Allice M. Lewis age 82 of Newton passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Effingham, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton with Rev. Ken Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton. With respects to COVID-19, please practice social courtesies while in attendance.

Allice was born on November 29, 1937 in Jasper County, Illinois the daughter of Harold and Maude (Davis) Jones. On January 31, 1957, Allice married Donald E. "Don" Lewis. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2013. In addition to being a wife and mother, Allice worked at E. R. Moore Cap and Gown, Essex Wiring Plant and was an Avon dealer. In later years, Allice was the secretary for Sam Parr State Park. She continued to volunteer her time at the park for many years. Allice was a member of the Kedron United Methodist Church and in her free time enjoyed quilting and spending time with family and friends.

She will be loved and remember by her sons Harold Lewis, wife Linda of Newton and William Lewis, wife Deborah of Rockvale, TN; grandchildren David Lewis, wife Hayley of Charleston, Tara Mills of Dieterich, Derek Lewis, wife Tammy of Murphysboro, TN; and Brian Lewis, wife Leddie of Springfield, IL; great-grandchildren Morgan and Madison Lewis of Murphysboro, TN and Daniel Lewis of Charleston; brothers Maurice Jones of Newton and Gerald Jones of Wheeler.

Her parents, husband Don, brother Gordon Jones and infant sister Virginia Jones preceded her in death.

Memorial donations in honor of Allice may be made to the donor’s choice.

