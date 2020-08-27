The Henry County Museum in Bishop Hill is looking for board members.

*Are you interested in history?

*Do you know about the past and how early settlers lived in Henry County

*Would setting up new displays interest you?

*Are you a talented carpenter or tradesman that could utilize your talents?

*Would you like to plan programs for the public?

*Would you like to do research?

*Do you want to learn more about Henry County?

Most of the board members are from Bishop Hill, Galva, Kewanee ad Geneseo," said Sue Schulz, a long time board member. We would love to get new input from other areas of Henry County. We usually meet once a month. If you are interested, call Sue at 309-927-3327 or President Dick Edwards or his wife Kathy at 309-441-6811

The all volunteer Henry County Historical Society, which operates the Henry County Historical Museum in Bishop Hill, is looking for new members and ideas for their board. The museum , located at the corner of Knox and Park streets, often hear visitors proclaim, "It is the best museum they have ever visited." There are thousands of artifacts that tell the history of Henry County.

This fall, because of the concern for volunteer safety, the museum is only open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks are required. Usually, the museum is open every day from May through October.

The museum is full of local artifacts including farm implements, doctor and dentist tools, and office, dioramas of carpenter, harnesses and blacksmith shop, and general store. There is a military room, county schoolroom, Native American artifacts. Other displays include the coal mining industry, a typical 1900’s kitchen, parlor and bedroom.