Tiger Basketball Camp Award Winners:
4th grade:
Hotshot - Jonah Klingler
Free Throws - Jonah Klingler
Jump Shots - Ryder Knox
Right Hand Layins - Levi Rudolphi
Left Hand Layins - Levi Rudolphi
Camper of the Week - River Scherer
5th grade:
Hotshot - Brody Redman
Free Throws - Brody Redman
Jump Shots - Brody Redman
Right Hand Layins - Jack Thomann
Left Hand Layins - Jack Thomann
4th and 5th Grade 3 on 3 Champs:
Brody Redman
Jonah Klingler
Ryder Knox
6th grade:
Hotshot - Reid Brown
Free Throws - Jaylan Mitchell
Jump Shots - Cooper Hires
Right Hand Layins - Jaylan Mitchell
Left Hand Layins - Reid Brown
7th grade:
Hotshot - Carsyn Ameter
Free Throws - Casey Thomann
Jump Shots - Casey Thomann
Right Hand Layins - Carsyn Ameter
Left Hand Layins - Gavyn Cothern
8th grade:
Hotshot - Arjay Keller
Free Throws - Brayden Beard
Jump Shots - Arjay Keller
Right Hand Layins - Arjay Keller
Left Hand Layins - Arjay Keller
3 on 3 Champs Orange Division:
Jaylan Mitchell
Cooper Hires
Reid Brown
3 on 3 Champs Black Division:
Zander Schrader
Brayden Beard
Mason Brown
Camper of the Week:
Zander Schrader