CARMI — Superintendent Brad Lee issued the following statement:

While we must protect the privacy of the person(s) involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.

The individual includes:

One female student at Carmi-White County High School

There is nothing more important to C-WC Unit #5 than the safety and health of our students, our staff,and their families. We are working directly with the Egyptian Health Department to address this situation.

Public health officials are conducting an investigation of this case by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts. As is protocol, public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure. Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass,

without posing risk to others. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.

The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Stay at home when you are sick.

Practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

Wear a cloth mask in public when you cannot social distance.

The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and staying home when you are ill. COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected.

We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together.

Thank you for your support of C-WC Schools.