KEWANEE – Nancy A. Loughe, 85, of Kewanee, died at 2:54 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the home of her daughter in rural Toulon. Arrangements are pending at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4 at Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee. Celebrant will be Fr. Johndamaseni Zilimu. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee with recitation of the rosary at 7:45 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to Visitation School or to the Henry County Humane Society. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID-19 regulations. All guests are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those attending. A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date once the COVID-19 concerns are lifted.

She was born June 14, 1935 in Kewanee, the daughter of Edward J. and Ruth C. (O’Connor) Lams. She married Vernon "Vern" E. Loughe Sr. on June 9, 1956 in Kewanee and he preceded her in death on August 5, 1990. Survivors include two sons, Donny (Pattie) Loughe of Kewanee and Vernon "Vern" (Julie) Loughe Jr. of Morton, IL, three daughters; Connie (Matthew) Plumer of Toulon, Pam (Mike) Kabakovich of Mendota and Linda (Christopher) Kidd of Toulon, a brother, Tom Lams of Vancouver, WA, a sister, Jeri (Jerry) Swearingen of Kewanee, thirteen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John "Rusty" Lams, a sister, Jean Brunelle, a granddaughter and two great grandsons.

Nancy graduated from Kewanee High School in 1954 and attended nurses training. She had worked as a nurse's aide at St. Francis Hospital in Kewanee and at the Hillcrest Home in rural Geneseo. She was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee. She loved cats and enjoyed playing cards and bingo and going to the casino and especially spending time with her grandchildren and visiting her friends. She was known for always having nicknames for her family and friends.