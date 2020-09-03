Dedicated to encouraging a better understanding and appreciation of America, the VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions help foster patriotism among today’s youth. The contests are open to students who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial school or home study program in Kewanee and the surrounding communities.

This year’s theme for the Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition "Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?" is open to all students in grades 9-12 in Kewanee and the surrounding area communities.

Students must write and record a three-to-five minute essay on the selected theme using an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to VFW Post 8078 by Oct. 31.

Students begin by competing at the local Post level, then Post winners compete at the District level with the winner advancing to the state level. All state first-place winners receive a four day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships. The first-place winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship.

The Patriot’s Pen essay competition is open to all students in grades 6-8. This year’s theme is "The America I Believe In." The typewritten essay must contain between 300-400 words. Awards are given at the local, district and state levels. The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $50,000, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in March.

Student entries may be submitted (along with a completed entry form) to Kewanee VFW Post 8078. The deadline for both contests is Oct. 31.

VFW Auxiliary 8078 sponsors the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Local students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to compete for $31,500 in national scholarships. Students must submit an original two- or three-dimensional piece of artwork. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have been completed during the current 2020-2021 school year and the application must include a teacher or supervising adult’s signature. Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of $31,500 in national awards, and the national first- place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship.

Student artwork and entry form must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary Post 8078 by March 31, 2021.

Students, parents or teachers interested in any of the contests can contact the Scholarship Chairman, Cindie Saey, at VFW Post 8078 by phone at (309) 852-2679 for more information or entry forms. They can also visit VFW.org/youthscholarships and vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.