This year, the virtual and hybrid learning models adopted by many schools have caused teachers to search for new ways to engage students in the learning process. The Fall 2020 sessions for Teacher Tuesday will help! Classroom teachers and out-of-school time educators can join the virtual networking events designed to connect educators and their students with local science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) resources. Each event will provide participants with the opportunity to chat with other teachers, as well as professionals in STEAM fields.

Each session will take place on a Tuesday afternoon from 5-6:30 p.m. The first of the sessions, a Virtual Resource Fair, will highlight many local organizations and their activities, specifically focused on virtual offerings. It will also include a breakout room discussion for a chance to chat with other educators.

"We are excited to connect teachers with some new organizations, as well as many of our long-time partners," stated Judy Schmidt, University of Illinois Extension 4-H metro youth educator. "Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, Soulside Healing Arts, Arts Partners, and Illinois Digital Educator Alliance are just a few of the organizations who will be part of the resource fair."

The panel discussions will allow a more in-depth look at resources and a chance to ask questions of professionals in specific fields. The sessions are as follows:

Oct. 6 - Virtual Resource Fair: Hear from a wide array of local organizations about their activities and offerings.

Oct. 27, 2020 - Panel Discussion: Library & Museum Resources

Nov. 10, 2020 - Panel Discussion: STEM & Health Resources

Dec. 1, 2020 - Panel Discussion: Arts Resources

Resources will largely pertain to the greater Peoria area, but can be utilized and adapted to any geographic location. All sessions will take place on Zoom online platform. Though free and open to the public, sessions require advanced registration by the Monday prior to each respective session. On the morning of the event, registrants will be emailed a Zoom invitation with information on how to join. You can find more information or register at go.illinois.edu/TeacherTuesdays. Register for one or multiple sessions.

Teacher Tuesdays events traditionally offer monthly networking and professional development opportunities to educators throughout the region. These events foster peer-to-peer support while building a learning community around STEAM education in our area. They are provided by University of Illinois Extension serving Fulton, Mason, Peoria, and Tazewell counties, as well as the Illinois Digital Educators Alliance (IDEA) and many community partners. Please visit Illinois Extension at extension.illinois.edu/fmpt or IDEA at ideaillinois.org/ to learn about additional programs.