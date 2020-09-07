GIRLS GOLF

Macomb 181, Camp Point Central 229, Mendon Unity 248

CAMP POINT – The Bomber girls won a triangular on Friday at Arrowhead Heights in dominating fashion.

Macomb shot a 181 to beat Camp Point Central (229) and Mendon Unity (248).

Laine Torrance and Lily Vardaman led the way, shooting matching medal-winning rounds of 44.

Ellen Meixner was runner-up, one shot back, shooting a 45.

Katie Teel gave Macomb its fourth scoring under 50, shooting a 48.

Claire Allen would fire a 52 while Trinity Christensen had a 55.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Macomb 18, Monmouth-Roseville 43

MACOMB – Macomb picked up a home dual meet win over Monmouth-Roseville on Saturday, topping the Titans 18-43 at Spring Lake Park.

Olivia Bishop led the way for Macomb, covering the three-mile course in 22 minutes to win the day.

Khyliegh Diggs was second, finishing in 22:26.7 for the Bombers.

Sylvia Barcley gave Macomb its third runner in the top three, taking the bronze in 23:20.7.

Quinn Kurasz was fifth overall, and Macomb’s fourth runner to finish, crossing in 24:31.4.

Jasmine Alcantara wrapped Macomb’s scoring, finishing seventh in 25:11.8.

Elizabeth Gottwald (8th, 25:54.2), Margot Western (ninth, 26:21.3) and Kristen Rebman (10th, 26:51.4) all finished in the top 10 for Macomb.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Macomb 20, Monmouth-Roseville 41

MACOMB – The Macomb boys picked up a dual meet win over Monmouth-Roseville, topping the Titans on Saturday at Spring Lake Park, 20-41.

Stan Melkumian led the way, winning the meet in 16:30.9 for Macomb.

Ben LaPrad was runner-up for the Bombers, finishing second in 16:53.2.

Ryan Ames was fourth overall and Macomb’s third finisher, crossing in 18:13.8.

Noah LaPrad was sixth, finishing in 18:19.80.

Amir Oden-Shabazz closed out Macomb’s scoring, finishing seventh in 19:22.1.

Max Ryner (eighth, 19:31.2), Payton McGruder (ninth, 19:37.6) and Matthew Sadler (10th, 19:39.8) all finished in the top 10 for Macomb.