MACOMB – Mayor Inman and the Flags of Love Committee announce that the Flags of Love will be displayed in Chandler Park on Patriots Day, Friday, September 11, 2020 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the volunteer help of the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club members and all who would like to volunteer.

Flags of Love committee members will be available at the Veteran’s Memorial in Chandler Park between 10:00 a.m.-Noon and 3 p.m.– 5 p.m. to return the Veteran name plates that were removed from the flags to the Veterans’ relatives.

Per Illinois State Guidelines, face coverings will be required of all volunteers. The Flags of Love Committee will provide hand sanitizer to the volunteers.

In the event of inclement weather and the need to cancel, there will be a red ribbon on a pole on the southeast corner of Chandler Park.