BOYS GOLF

Titan Invite

MONMOUTH – The Macomb boys brought home more hardware on Monday, winning the Titan Golf Invite at Gibson Woods in Monmouth.

The Bombers finished with a team score of 300, 15 shots better than runner-up Dunlap’s 315.

Jack Lockard led the way for Macomb, shooting a medal-winning round 72.

Lockard’s round was one of part at Gibson Woods.

Teammate, and fellow senior Braeden Duncan was second and a shot back of Lockard, carding a 73.

Connor Hamm gave Macomb its third score in the top 10, shooting a 77, good for ninth.

Connor Watson closed out Macomb’s scoring, shooting a 78, good for 11th.

Macomb was strong throughout its lineup as Glenn Sutton was 12th with a 79.

Making his varsity debut, freshman Justice Keene finished 20th, shooting an 84.

GIRLS GOLF

Macomb 155, Quincy Notre Dame 170, Bushnell-Prairie City 289

MACOMB – With a busy slate facing them in the coming weeks, the Macomb girls golf team started a busy conclusion to September on a strong note, topping Quincy Notre Dame and Bushnell-Prairie City at Gold Hills Golf Course on Monday.

The Bombers shot a 155, 15 better than QND and 134 ahead of the Spartans.

Macomb has two more matches this week, then three more next week, making these next two weeks active ones.

The Macomb score was two strokes off the program’s nine-hole score school record.

Laine Torrance led the way, shooting a medal-winning round of 37.

The score was two-over par on Gold Hills’ front nine.

Lily Vardaman was one shot back of Torrance, carding a 38.

Trinity Christensen gave Macomb its third round in the 30s, shooting a 39.

Ellen Meixner rounded out Macomb’s round with a 41.

Katie Teel would shoot 48 while Claire Allen had a 54 for Macomb.

B-PC was led by Anna Curley, who shot a 69. Katy Rodeffer and Hannah Eden each had 75s while Olivia Raymond finished with a 70 and Ilene Rodeffer had an 83.