Construction is now underway for a Veterans’ Memorial adjacent to Neponset’s Scott Park. Excavation began on Tuesday, and the project is scheduled to be completed in time for Veteran’s Day in November.

In August of 2019, a committee was formed to improve Neponset’s Scott Park and the adjacent area where the Neponset Community Building is located. The plan includes a park pavilion, to be constructed to the south of the community building; a veterans’ memorial, public restrooms, a pollinator garden and other amenities.

The committee sent letters to Neponset High School alumni and current Neponset residents last fall, and set up GoFundMe pages for the park improvements and the veterans’ memorial. Because of COVID-19, the timeline for the projects was altered, and community fundraisers that were planned were put on hold, with the exception of a quilt raffle. This raffle generated $1,000 thanks to Sue Mueller Baumgard, who quilted and donated the quilt.

In spite of pandemic, and due to the generosity of the Neponset community (including Neponset High School alumni, the Village of Neponset, Neponset American Legion Post 875 and other donor friends of the community), the veterans’ memorial project is the first of the improvements to be completed.

A black, granite monument will be erected, which pays tribute to each branch of the military, Neponset Post 875 and deceased Neponset veterans. Two hundred fifty bricks will be placed around the monument, of which approximately 190 bricks will include the names of Neponset and area veterans. Sixty bricks are available for future names to be added.

Flag poles for each branch of the military will be erected to compliment the monument and engraved bricks, as well as a flagpole in the center reserved for the American flag. The Village of Neponset is donating the cement work, and landscaping will also be done to compliment the memorial.

Committee members include: Mayor Dave Mueller, Neponset Post 875 member Jon Pickering, Mandy Donovan, Gail Pickering, Clint Block, and Marty Golby. Village employee Trent Johnson is doing the excavating and the cement work.

Anyone wishing to donate to the community park projects should go to the GoFundMe page (https://gf.me/u/yy6jtb) for the Neponset Park Improvement Project, or contact a committee member for more information.