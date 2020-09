A historical tape, Demolition of the Opera Building, Part Two, will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 beginning Thursday, Sept. 24 starting at noon and will be on a 24-hour repeat play.

Part two covers the demolition inside and out with mainly video and interviews along with the Capital Theater of years’ past.

Video of the Opera building coming down is included in the tape. The tape is about 48 minutes long and is produced by Joe Ginger’s

Video Service.