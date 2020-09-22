FAIRVIEW-Camp Big Sky will be hosting a Fall Family Fish Fry Friday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bruce’s Lake activity area. Camp Big Sky is located a few miles from Middle Grove between Fairview and Farmington at 17185 E. McCord Rd., Fairview.

Individuals with disabilities and their families are welcome to participate in a fun filled day of fishing, boating, hayrack rides, wildlife viewing, lawn games, fall crafts, kite flying, fossil dig, nature hikes, and great food!

Take home a memory from the day’s event with a family photo fall frame you create along with a decorated pumpkin! A program on mammals at camp will take place after lunch and you can participate in every activity provided or choose your favorites.

This event is made possible by the Big Hearts Outdoors nonprofit organization who provides Access to Outdoor Family Experiences For Special Needs Children And Young Adults.

Thanks to their generosity this event is free to any individual with disabilities who is interested in attending and their families.

Camp Big Sky’s fishing competition winners will also be recognized during this event with a trophy and Pizza Hut Gift Cards.

Interested participants must register by Sept. 30 to make sure there is adequate volunteers, food, and program supplies. There is no fee for this event.

For more information on this event visit www.campbigsky.org or to register contact: Amanda Atchley exec@campbigsky.org or 309-258-6002.