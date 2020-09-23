WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement after casting her vote to help pass the Continuing Resolution, which will keep the federal government open through Dec., 11:

"From those who grow our food, to those who need increased access to it, the agreement reached tonight ensures that both American farmers and families will have the support they need as we continue to navigate COVID-19.

"In the midst of a pandemic, we would be failing the American people to let our federal government shut down and our children go hungry. That’s why I was proud to support this legislation, which will keep the government open through December 11, 2020 and provide $8 billion in nutrition assistance for our children and families in need.

"We can’t feed our families without making sure that those who keep our food supply strong – our hardworking farmers – have the assistance they deserve. I worked to make sure that this legislation not only includes critical aid for our farmers, but also increases desperately-needed accountability for Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) funds. Today’s legislation stops the Administration from diverting aid meant for family farmers to bail out Big Oil. With the provisions I fought to secure in the Continuing Resolution, the House is delivering both assistance for those in need and accountability for our American farmers and producers."

The Continuing Resolution includes:

•$8 billion for nutrition assistance for children and families

•Critical aid for farmers through funding to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation, in order to ensure farm aid payments will be delivered on time

•Increased accountability for Commodity Credit Corporation funds, including protections that will prevent funds from being diverted from American farmers to oil companies

•Funding extended for Community Health Centers and the National Health Service Corps

•A one-year extension of the surface transportation authorization

•Extension of the National Flood Insurance program through Sept. 30, 2021