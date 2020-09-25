Friday

Sep 25, 2020 at 11:21 AM


LEWISTOWN—There has been a call for a special meeting of the Fulton County Board.


It will take place Monday, Sept. 28 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse on the second floor in Courtroom 201 in the City of Lewistown.


The purpose of the meeting is to appoint an Ad-hoc Committee to hire a new Fulton County Supervisor of Assessment.


Due to social distancing requirements, and in an effort to protect from potential further spread of COVID-19, they will have a phone in option.


This information will be listed on the meeting Agenda.