AVON -- A man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle accident north of Avon, according to authorities.

Andrew C. Kuehn, 50, of Avon was pronounced dead at the scene, on Illinois Route 41, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Kuehn was driving north on Route 41 when his automobile left the pavement on the west side of the highway.

The car traveled through a grassy ditch before it struck a tree, according to the sheriff’s office. Kuehn sustained multiple injuries.

Avon is located in far-northwest Fulton County, about 50 miles west of Peoria and about 20 miles south of Galesburg.