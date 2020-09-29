LONDON MILLS-The Spoon River Valley Board of Education met Sept. 14 at Spoon River Valley High.

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m.

Those present were: Ms. Angela Braten; Mr. Mark Thomas; Mrs. Lynn Phelps; Mr. Gary Tompkins, Dr. Patricia Eathington, and Mrs. Lisa Quick.

Board member Mr. Warren Utsinger was absent.

Staff present: Superintendent Christopher Janssen and PreK-12 Principal Jody Collier.

A budget hearing was held with Janssen reviewing the changes to the budget.

There was no public comment.

Following approval of the consent agenda, the board approved meeting and closed session minutes of their Aug. 10 meeting.

The board approved payment of bills in the amount of $82,790.45 as well as financial reports.

Discussion items:

•Janssen presented the COVID dashboard and shared COVID data.

•Janssen informed the board that IHSA is charging $100 per sport.

The board moved to a closed/executive session just prior to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district.

At 6:41 p.m. they returned to open session.

Under new business/discussion and action:

Approved:

•A motion was made by Ms. Braten and seconded by Dr. Eathington to approve the change to the Return to School Plan to continue to not mix students with other schools for extra curriculars. The motion passed 6-0;

•A motion was made by Mr. Thomas and seconded by Ms. Braten to approve a resolution declaring the intention to issue $700,000 working cash funds bonds of the District for the purpose of increasing the working cash fund of the District, and directing that notice of such intention be published in the manner provided by law. The motion carried 6-0;

•A motion was made by Dr. Eathington and seconded Mrs. Phelps to approve Reggie Irwin as assistant HS Volleyball coach. The motion carried 6-0;

•A motion was made by Mrs. Phelps and seconded by Ms. Braten to approve a district budget for Fiscal Year 2021. The motion carried 6-0;

•A motion was made by Mr. Thomas and seconded by Dr. Eathington to approve the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Athletic Cooperative. The motion carried 6-0;

•A motion was made by Mrs. Phelps and seconded by Ms. Braten to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement as presented by the negotiations committee. The motion carried 6-0

•A motion was made by Mr. Thomas and seconded by Dr. Eathington to approve the second reading and approval of policy revisions to several policies. The motion carried 6-0.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:15 p.m.