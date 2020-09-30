Halloween will take place as usual in Kewanee, the City Council agreed Monday.

While there will probably be fewer ghosts, goblins, witches and other monsters walking the street that evening, the council agreed not to change the city’s Halloween rules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So trick-or-treating will be allowed from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

"I would suggest that we move forward with Halloween," Mayor Gary Moore said, and council members agreed.

The consensus was that parents who don’t want their kids circulating closely with other kids and residents can keep those kids home on Halloween.

Likewise, residents who don’t want to invite youngsters to knock on their doors seeking treats can simply turn off their porch lights.

There was one more issue the council had to settle: East Prospect Street.

Because residents on that street encourage kids to stop by for trick-or-treating, hundreds of costumed youngsters and their parents flock to the area each Halloween.

Police Chief Troy Ainley said the street is blocked to traffic at both ends at around 4:45 p.m. and the barriers are taken down at about 7:15. Council members said that procedure should be followed this year.

Before they did that, the council discussed whether the street should be closed. If the council agrees with closing the street to accommodate trick-or-treaters, Councilman Mike Komnick said, "You’re crossing the line into condoning it."

But other council members said closing the street would actually make the kids safer, by providing more space for them to distance themselves from fellow trick-or-treaters.

The closing would also protect kids from vehicles driving through the neighborhood. Councilman Mike Yaklich said if the street were left open, children would be in far greater danger of being hit by a car than they would be of contracting the virus.

"Common sense has to rule the day," Yaklich said, and his fellow council members agreed.