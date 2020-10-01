CANTON—Hunter L. Brawdy, 14, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born March 18, 2006 in Canton to Doug Brawdy and DeeAnn Gregory. They survive.

Also surviving is his sister, Marleigh Agner, Effingham; one brother, Jacob Brawdy, Charleston South Carolina; paternal grandmother, Debbie Funes, Canton; paternal grandfather, Roger (Debbie) Brawdy, Canton; maternal grandmother, Regina Hein, Bonita Springs, Florida; maternal grandfather, Stephen Frye, Bonita Springs, Florida; maternal great-grandmother, Dee Ross. Canton; aunts, Megan Brawdy, Charleston, South Carolina; Christine Welker, Peoria and uncle, John Gregory, Pekin.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Carlos Funes and maternal grandfather, Ralph Gregory.

Hunter enjoyed wrestling and was a member of the Canton Wrestling Club, Fulton County Stingers and the Canton Junior High wrestling team. He enjoyed his video games, music, fishing and shooting clay pigeons.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Due to COVID-19 mandates a mask will be required.

Memorials may be made to Canton Wrestling Club.

To leave online condolences, or to view Hunter’s video tribute please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com