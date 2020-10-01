Bradford’s 2020-21 Student Council and National Jr. Honor Society recently joined forces to spruce up the sidewalk of the junior high school and the patio of the grade school by painting the Panther Paws and the map of the United States. Mr. Lewis helped to get the paint and supplies ready. and Mr. Switzer supervised and led the cleanup. The student members present were: Garrett Bruecks, Abby Peterson, Aubri Stahl, Chelsey Stotler, Julie Atkins, Reagan Calder, Zach Harris, Sean Kendall, Rose Krider, Haylie Moodie, Mikayla Radowich, Riggens Shafer, Clara Verway, Shelby Bruecks and Carter Hornof. The two groups also are sponsored a "Friday Fun Day" where students and staff dressed up as their favorite book, cartoon, movie, T.V., meme, vine, etc. character that is school appropriate; and they had plans for the recent Red Ribbon Week. [Provided]