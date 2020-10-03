The recent retirement announcement by the Kewanee Police Chief is in no way the end of an era for Troy Ainley. Instead, he sees the move as more of the end of a chapter and a turning of a page. And with his last official day on the job just a month away, he already has future plans on his mind.

Ainley, a native Kewaaneean, graduated Wethersfield High School in 1988. At just 50, he’s not quite ready to park himself in a rocking chair on his front porch, but he admits that health issues and other considerations made the decision to retire easier.

"I have had some health issues and I do have my time in. I just think it’s a good time to proceed on to the next challenge," he said.

Ainley has 23 years with the KPD. He joined the force in November of 1997, after serving with the Kewanee Fire Department since Halloween of 1993. He was appointed police chief in 2017 and while he hasn’t been the chief for long, Ainley is proud of what’s been accomplished under his leadership.

Since becoming chief, Ainley has been able to update the communication system and dispatch for the KPD. He’s also been able to supply all officers with new portable radios. Earlier this year, he implemented a phlebotomy program that has somewhat stalled because of COVID-19. Moreover he has formed a partnership between the department and the Henry County Mental Health Alliance to better address subjects with mental illness.

But perhaps his proudest accomplishment is the trafficking agreement that Ainley, along with several other agencies, were able to draft. The Henry County Trafficking Group consisting of Henry County, Kewanee, Colona and Geneseo was a combined effort, Ainley said. The group battles both human and drug trafficking along interstate 80.

Over the years, Ainley said he’s faced some challenges in his career. Being a police chief in a town the size of Kewanee isn’t much different than his earlier years as a firefighter.

"I can usually tell if it was a busy weekend," Ainley said. "I have a lot of voice mail messages waiting for me."

Quite a bit of Ainley’s time is taken up dealing with citizen concerns and, of course, complaints.

"You’re always putting out fires," said Ainley.

Ainley also admits the stress that comes along with the job over the concern of sending police officers out into the community was unexpected.

"I never thought I would worry about their safety so much. You just want them to be ok," he said.

Of course, there is another side – the side he prefers and the reason Ainley was drawn to the job in the first place: He gets to help people. He said the gratitude that he has received over the years when he’s been able to provide residents with solutions has been the most rewarding part of his job.

"I would say it is getting a sincere thank you, and knowing that you are truly helping people. Even if it’s something small like helping a homeless person or helping an elderly person with a problem. It can be little things like that," he said.

Next month, Ainley will turn the reins of chief over to officer Nick Welgat, a 14-year veteran of the Kewanee force. That announcement was made several weeks ago. Ainley said Welgat was a good choice.

"He’ll do great. I have no doubt. He’ll make a very good chief and take the department into the next years and be very successful," Ainley said.

He said the national climate surrounding the relationship between the public and the police force will be a challenge for the new chief, but he believes that Welgat will be able to address the issue and create a good working relationship between the community and the police department.

As for future plans, Ainley has a few things in mind, but his immediate plans include taking a few months off to enjoy being out of the workforce.

"I am still going to school to finish up my degree. I’ll see how that goes."

In the meantime, he said he’ll enjoy spending time with his wife, family and their two dogs. The only thing Ainley seems certain about for his second act is that the next chapter of his professional life will still focus on serving the community.

"I can honestly say I had great support from the community," he said. "I have met many great people throughout my service. And to my employees, I will miss all of them very much."