PEORIA—The Canton High Girls Cross Country team took the Donovan Park course first in Peoria. Claire Wheelwright placed fifth in a time of 23.51. Claire started off the race in second place and ran very well on a very hilly 3.1 mile course.

Other Canton finishers:

Maya Phillips-Fourteenth-25:46

Bailey Culver-Nineteenth-27:59

Madison Reeder-Twenty-ninth-31:00

Said Coach Chancy Whittington, "We only had four girl runners in this meet. So we did not have a team score."

Girls team results

1. Morton 21

2. Limestone 44

3. Peoria Notre Dame 69