CANTON—John L. Kuzniar, 82, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Oct. 1, 1937 in Canton to Michael and Katherine (Cizadlo) Kuzniar.

He married Leota Christine Applegate June 9, 1956 at St. Mary’s Rectory in Canton. They were married 50 years before she preceded him in death June 24, 2006.

Surviving are his children: Marion (Barbara) Kuzniar, Canton, Loren Kuzniar, Florida, Katrina (Michael) Hamilton, Canton; five grandchildren, Jessica (Jared) Mayall, Jay (Jennifer) Kuzniar, all of Canton; Becky (Jeff) Hoschek, Bloomington; and Justine Kuzniar and Dallas Kuzniar, Springfield; along with two step-grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren: Jayson, Jake, Addison, Clark, Annabel, Henry, Charlie, Corbin and Bella.

Also surviving are one brother, Michael Kuzniar, Canton, and two sisters - Harriett Dilts, Canton and Agnes Parlee, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Also preceding him in death are five brothers, Alfred, Adolph, Edward, Joseph, and Stanley; one sister Amelia Scott; one infant brother; and one great-grandson, Noah Kuzniar.

John was a member of the Carpenter’s Local #237 for 54 years, working for Garretts Construction in Canton and then for Hein Construction in Peoria, retiring in 1994. He was a talented carpenter, justly proud of his craftmanship.

He grew up as a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton.

John rooted faithfully for the Cubs, Bears, and Illini. He looked forward to snooker matches with the afternoon gang at Baker Rec Center, and playing cards at Lakeland. He truly enjoyed making folks smile/chuckle with his infinite jokes or one-liners. More than anything, John loved to fish. He shared that passion and "expertise" with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids every chance he got.

Cremation rites have been accorded per his wishes and a memorial service will be held on Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial of the ashes will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.

Due to COVID-19 mandates a mask will be required.