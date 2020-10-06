It took a pandemic for an idea to likely take hold for some of the restaurants and taverns in Pontiac to allow their patrons to enjoy the outdoors. The Pontiac City Council decided at its first meeting for October to consider making ordinance changes that would allow for outdoor dining and such.

City Administrator Bob Karls said that there is interest in moving forward with the current setup for outdoor dining and drinking. The city has allowed such under specific rules since the coronavirus pandemic created issues with indoor patronage of restaurants and bars.

"The general consensus that the experiment that was made this year with the outdoor dining was very successful," Karls said.

Karls also indicated that looking at the city codes will be necessary if the city wants to consider allowing for such activity in the future. He noted that an ordinance current states that a six-foot solid fence, like what PJ's has on Ladd Street, is required for taverns that do not serve food.

A question brought forth by Karls does this need to be changed.

He also stated that there are no other provisions, other than the six-foot solid fence, for restaurants that serve alcohol. Thus, a new category will be needed to address this issue.

In allowing for outdoor dining, Karls yielded to Liz Vincent to explain parklets and pedlets. She said these are designed to divert traffic around a seating area using temporary sidewalks and parking spots. This will allow for diners to be close to the building while allowing for foot traffic to go around safely.

The city council agreed to look further into the endeavor of allowing outdoor dining and the like in the future.

"We want it to be successful and we want to continue on to next year. I think we need to revise the ordinances for liquor and non-liquor areas to make this work," Mayor Bill Alvey said.

In an unrelated matter, the council voted 6-1 to allow a variance for the remodeling work being done at 729 W. Madison Ave., which is currently Chumps-N-Bonz. Don Chandler and Marshall Hoover are in the process of completing the purchase of the establishment and are making renovations to the building.

The variance request was to allow for a "front porch" to run the length of the south side of the building. The addition will move the building to four feet of the city sidewalk. The ordinance calls for a 10-foot distance.

Eventually, a new entrance to the building will be put in the middle of the porch area. The current entrance on the south side is at the southwest corner.

The council voted 6-1 to approve with Brian Gabor voting against.

ComEd asked for an easement that will extend into city property for a needed connection to be put into place at its solar farm near the airport.

City Attorney Alan Schrock was in negotiation with ComEd and suggested the easement end when the solar farm is dismantled. Schrock said that this proposal was first refused, but ComEd eventually reached an agreement.

The council approved the easement subject to minor modifications. Responsibility for dismantling the connection is covered in the Decommissioning Plan.

Karls indicated that this is the last measure needed before ComEd goes online with the solar farm.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent made a request for a new front loader to replace the one currently being used, which is 45 years old. Kinkade proposed the purchase of a John Deere 344L to be purchased from KSR Equipment in Pontiac at $125,500.

Kinkade noted that the loader is ready for use immediately. Also, funds were allocated in the budget for this fiscal year. The council approved the purchase.