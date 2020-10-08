MACOMB — The McDonough County Health Department is reporting five more positive coronavirus cases since Tuesday. Deputy Public Information Officer Stefanie Johnson said the cases involve two women and three men, with one apiece in the age groups of teens, 30s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Confirmed cases in the county now total 523, with 36 still active, 471 people recovered, and 16 deaths. The 523 cases now involve 281 women and 242 men. The largest age group impacted is 248 people in their 20s.

Of the 523 total cases, 242 are from Western Illinois University and 189 are from elsewhere in Macomb.

Johnson said there is one new COVID-19 case in Schuyler County. She said it involves a woman in her 60s.

There have been 65 confirmed cases in that county, with 11 still active, 53 recovered, and one death. The 65 case total includes 36 women and 29 men.

