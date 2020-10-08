Geneseo High School Principal Travis Mackey has been elected to the Division 4 seat on the IHSA Board of Directors. Mackey follows outgoing Board President Tim McConnell of Erie High School, who reached his term limit after eight years of service.

Mackey was chosen by high school principals in Division 4 and said, "I am not sure who nominated me, but I am humbled by the process of being elected to the Board and I will represent Division 4 to the best of my ability."

Mackey has not previously served on the Board of Directors, but was on the Legislative Commission of the IHSA in 2019-2020.

"Serving as an IHSA board member is a way for me to represent the smaller schools in Western Illinois for the State and have a voice for them," he said.

As principal of a boarder school, as Geneseo borders Iowa, Mackey said he hopes to be an advocate for the border schools…."I see Iowa schools offering sports for their student athletes and I hope we can move forward in being able to offer similar opportunities for our student athletes," he said.

Mackey was named principal at GHS in 2016 after serving as GHS Athletic Director for 16 years. He was named 2015 Athletic Director of the Year of Class "3A & 4A" by the Illinois Athletic Directors Association (IADA).

He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1983, earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Northeast Missouri State, Kirksville, Mo.; where he also ran track; received a master’s degree in sports management from Western Illinois University, Macomb, and an administrative certificate from Western Illinois.

After graduating from college, his first teaching position was for the Riverbend School District, where he taught computer programming at the high school level, Pre-Algebra and Algebra to middle school students, fourth and fifth grade science and physical education and fourth grade art on Fridays.

He has had experience at both small and large schools…After four years with the Riverbend District, teaching in Fulton and Albany, Mackey was hired by the Rock Island School District where he taught high school math, coached football and track at the high school level.

He and his wife, Kris Mackey, have two sons, Zach and Tyler; and two daughters, Maddie and Allie.