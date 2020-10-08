MACOMB – The goal of pretty much every senior athlete is to save your best for last and leave the program in a similar or better place than where they found it.

For Macomb seniors Laine Torrance, Ellen Meixner and Katie Teel, the Bomber girls golf program is right where they found it, one of the best in Class 1A.

Playing in their final home meet of the season, the Bomber girls finished second in regionals to advance to next week’s sectional.

And while there is no state tournament planned as of now, the Macomb seniors’ effort of keeping the program at the top is appreciated.

Meixner and Torrance helped lead Macomb, as Torrance shot a 77 and Meixner added an 84 on Tuesday.

"It was great to see those seniors step up, Laine with a 77 and Ellen with an 84," Macomb coach Brian Sullivan said after Tuesday’s regional round. "It’s a great way for them to go out on their home course in a home regional and that’s a regional score they should be proud of."

While state was the ultimate goal for a team that was there last season, Tuesday’s individual and team scores were one goal the team did achieve.

"We’d love to go, sure if there is going to be a state, it was one of our goals," Torrance said. "But for three of us to shoot under 85 was a big goal for us and we got that today, so keep setting little goals like that and hopefully we can get them."

App changing the game

The Illinois High School Association debuted a new live scoring app for regional play this week, changing how players, coaches and spectators can view golf meets.

The app allows people to keep track of scoring in real time, making everyone aware of where individuals and teams stand throughout the day.

While the app is an exciting way to know what is happening in the moment, the app did get some mixed reviews.

"We used the app, I told them not to look at the leaderboard because I think it can psych them out a bit, but they were looking at the leaderboard," Sullivan said. "I don’t think it made a difference, but it definitely adds a new element to the game because in the past and all season we have not known where we stood so it was a little bit different coming down the stretch the last couple holes knowing we’re one ahead, now we’re two behind, it added a little bit to the meet that usually isn’t there."

For players, the temptation to look was there, even if they knew they did not want to take a view.

"We try to put it out of our minds, especially the leaderboard aspect because if you do look, you’ll stress yourselves out, so we try to put it out of our minds, play our games, then check after," Torrance said.