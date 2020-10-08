OLNEY - The North Egyptian Conference was one of the toughest conferences in the history of high school sports and all the trophies from that conference should still be honored today. Where have all these trophies gone?

The reason for writing this article is that these trophies should not be discarded or thrown away like garbage. Instead these trophies should be honored as best that the schools can from that conference era. It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears of athletes that were proud to hold and mere touching those trophies that they worked so hard for.

The North Egyptian Conference was established in 1929 and dissolved in 2003. The schools that founded the NEC were: Centralia, Fairfield, Flora, Lawrenceville, Mt. Carmel, Mt. Vernon, Olney and Salem.

Before the NEC dissolved the remaining schools were: Carmi, Fairfield, Flora, Mt. Carmel, Olney, and Salem. Bridgeport (Red Hill) and Lawrenceville withdrew from the conference in 2000. Centralia and Mt. Vernon withdrew from the conference in 1938 becoming members of the South Seven Conference.

For years I have asked the proper authorities at Olney, now Richland County High School where the NEC Championship Trophy from 1972 was and no one could tell me. It’s a pretty important trophy, first in football in the schools history. The last time the trophy was seen was in the glass trophy case when you walk into Ron Herrin Gym. It’s understandable that some people wanted to make that glass trophy case all about basketball, however that trophy case contained all first, second and third place trophies in every sport that the school participated in ranging back into the 1920’s.

An article was written by Brian Brookheart and published in the Olney Daily Mail on December 31, 2019 on the trophy being found and purchased by his brother in an antique shop over by St. Louis.

Brian and his brother James knew the importance of that trophy due to he and his brother played at the Flora High School in the NEC.

As one of our captains of the team, Mike Hand wrote in a letter to the editor, “This trophy holds special meaning to several as it was the First in Olney Tiger football history.”

The trophy was given to a team member and it has not been decided on if the trophy will return to the school or not. This due to the mishandling of the trophy.

Other schools that were a part of the NEC were contacted about their trophies.

Questions were asked of the school officials and Athletic Directors about the status of their N.E.C. trophies and the results were:

Talking with the principal at Flora, Mr. Toby Pearce said, “They have all of their trophies from the N.E.C. Some are in another location, but more trophy cases are being purchased so the trophies can be displayed there.”

Ms. Jamie Schultz/Athletic Director of Lawrenceville stated, “We have all the N.E.C. trophies in the trophy case in the gym.” They have not gotten rid of any of the trophies.

Mr. Scott Stewart, Athletic Director at Salem said, “We have not sold any trophies. The trophy case is in the gym plus there is a trophy room that runs the length of the gym and is filled with trophies.”

Ms. Tracy Gray, Athletic Director at Bridgeport/Red Hill stated, “First and second place trophies are in the gym or the junior high trophy cases.”

Mr. Bob Wells, Athletic Director at Fairfield said, “We have our trophies. We have taken photos of all the trophies and put them on a flash drive which we plug into a computer. The school purchased a 55 inch TV screen and we have plugged the computer with flash drive showing all the trophies rotating on the TV screen.”

Mr. Curt Simon, Athletic Director at Carmi/White County stated,”We have the trophies. We have a closet full of trophies dating back to the 1920’s. Some that were old and need of repair we put out at half time in the gym that people could take.”

When speaking with Mr. Kyle Buss, Athletic Director at Mount Carmel, he said, “They did not have any of those trophies from the N.E.C. We gave them away or auctioned them off.”

Sometime ago Mr. Chris Simpson, now Superintendent, was asked about the 1972 N.E.C. trophy and he stated, “We had a sale of trophies a few years ago when the gym was redone, it might have ended up in the sale. The only trophies that were sold were third and fourth place trophies. Someone got the 1972 trophy mixed up with the third and fourth place trophies and it was sold by mistake.” Well, in my opinion, that’s pretty sad! This trophy was a trophy which should have been displayed for all time! It was the first N.E.C. Championship in football in the school’s history! The names that are on that trophy worked hard, were pushed every single day. If someone were to cut a corner in a workout or practice, they were put in check and went back to do it the right way. If someone needed help, we helped them. We had and still have to this day a camarederie, pride, a bond that will be with each member of that team for life.

The last the 1972 trophy was seen was in the big trophy case when entering the Ron Herrin Gym and was placed in the center of the glass trophy case. It should have stayed there! It should not have been moved. If they wanted to make room for the basketball trophies and plaques, the RCHS has a buildings trade class that could build trophy cabinets to be placed in the “Hall of Champions” or somewhere in the gym. It should not have been out of the sight of any school official incharge of the remodeling or it should have been taken to the office until the remodeling was completed.

The N.E.C All-Conference photos that hung on the wall of the gym. Those should still be displayed. I have been told that those were thrown away. Why? If you could not get a hold of the person who made All-Conference, the photos should have been given to their class. At least the person would have an option to keep the photo, not just take them down and throw them away. The N.E.C. trophy along with the N.E.C. All-Conference photos should be in the “Hall of Champions!” Why, because we were champions, First in Olney Tiger Football History!