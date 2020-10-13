The political affiliations have been removed from this column by invisible dark forces that threaten all of us from around every corner.

In an effort to avoid any entanglement with said dark forces, I will only allude to them, and thrust my hand hither and there to illustrate their estimated location. I won't say whether they are liberal or conservative forces, but they certainly are deplorable and, like most things that feed off the darkness, don't like journalists.

If this so far has come off as strange and ambiguous, then you're getting it.

So allow me to publicly posit for posterity.

In my estimation, there are two groups in this country that have come to loggerheads over their and each other's place in, and their preferred direction of, society. The members of these groups don't like each other, they claim different morals and belief systems, they don't get along very well in bars or at protests, and Thanksgiving leaves a lot to be desired, thanks-wise, when they do take the time to sup together.

To put it succinctly, each says the other one is irresponsible, selfish and maybe even daft.

"So which side should voters pick?" you ask from from your quarantined undisclosed location, the zombies closing in and the canned corn supply running low.

Well, it's not as easy as assigning one political party or the another, because the members of these groups can overlap, which is why I've just boiled it down to a very simple leadership IQ test that might help illuminate your torch-less path toward enlightenment. But as I prefaced this column, the names and political affiliations have been left out to minimize conflict and, most of all, avoid my being kidnapped and killed at my summer home. You'll just have to make your best guess and focus on the big picture, knowing that you will never agree with everything, no matter which group you choose.

The test is based on one's ability to comprehend the simple concept that covering a hole with something can, while not change the volume, redirect something coming forth from said hole.

It works best with liquids and gases, of course, and the covering needs to be proportional to the strength of the flow. A good example is when you place your finger on a water hose and the water, instead of traveling directly ahead in a straight line and, for the purpose of this exercise, into someone's face, is blunted and redirected away from the primary source and falls to the ground around it. Of course, it doesn't make the water disappear – it just channels and reduces its forward force and the distance it reaches. Warning: You can still get wet using this method.

This concept is also why humans, at least since I was born, cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, and surgeons wear masks – so they don't share too much of their hidden selves with the rest of us, especially when we're in a vulnerable position. Some of the nuttier people in northern climes will even place a cap on their head when it becomes cold, with the interwoven cloth covering acting as an insulator (i.e., "covering"), keeping the heat from immediately escaping from the noggin area. Others, as a historical correlative, have been known to cancel a weekly poker game with their buddies and shelter in place when the feel they are coming down with "something," mostly because they are so full of airborne animus that they feel incapable of adequately covering their (for clarity) mouth "hole" and protecting their friends.

Up until this year, such actions were considered customary, a common courtesy and common sense.

But one candidate and many of his supporters, from the very beginning of this pandemic, have been unable to grasp the age-hold concept that covering one's mouth actually does anything at all. They say it is a myth, possibly created by unemployed climate scientists. So of course they used this defining public health moment as a chance to stick their fingers in the eye of those crazy scientists with their made up "facts," the deep state and the snowflakes, and refused to do anything as people fell dead around them (they said the numbers were being faked).

And remember, the hole-covering-thing diverts the water coming out of the hole, but it doesn't keep the water from going into the hole.

So the one group willingly put the other group in jeopardy, even as that latter group made painstaking sacrifices to protect the former. But did the one group did thank the other group for thinking of them and their unknown families? No, far from it: They made fun of that group for being so crazy as to wear a mask. They taunted that group. They dared members of that group to challenge them when they didn't cover their liquid-spewing holes in public. They sneaked in under the rules, then together, in mocking disrespect, unveiled their masks like Muslims on holiday (The joke here is this one group also has a lot of members who dislike Muslims way more than wearing masks, but I digress).

And when a few brave people from the one group, many of them working minimum wage jobs without health insurance, did actually challenge the maskless group, in some instances they were verbally or physically assaulted, or even killed for raising the issue with a mask-eschewer.

The one group and its leaders claimed the mere request that they help stop the spread of a deadly virus by wearing a mask while shopping for pork rinds was a socialistic bridge too far, a hoax and a plan by the other group to take over everything, maybe even outer space.

Others in the one group cited Facebook-level studies that made the astonishing counter-intuitive claim (therefore making it true) that covering a hole in fact does not redirect liquid or gases or tuque-head-heat away from a straight line, and in fact, miraculously doubles or even triples the strength of the stream coming from the aforementioned hole. A scientist somewhere, between seances, agreed with them, culminating the much-sought second source.

Facebook counter-intuitive mania also struck a couple in Arizona, who died after they doubled down on their group's (the one that sees a mask as a device for Maoist devotion) frenzied claim that hydrocloriquine was a surefire cure for COVID-19. The couple told everyone that the lamestream media and their leader's opponents were hiding this cure for nefarious purposes, right before they ingested chemicals used to clean fish tanks. The leader and the one group took zero responsibility for suggesting it in the first place, and the couple's actions didn't change any of the claims being made.

But of course the couple and their group believed that since they had been so right about masks and cures, they must be right about everything, and that the other group – the idiotic, evil, Satan-worshiping group – were interlopers who would do anything to protect their secret global child-sacrifice scheme led by a demon in lesbian form who has left a murderous trail in her ascendancy to the world throne. (Editor's note: As an accused member of the "media elite," I unequivocally swear I am not a lesbian, nor do I crave the taste of children.)

And then the one maskless candidate and his followers just laughed and laughed when crazy-old sleepy other candidate, who has without a doubt been taking performance-enhancing drugs and possibly meth, wore his silly, ineffective mask and practiced crazy-old social distancing like some kook from 1918. And watching crazy-old-sleepy candidate bumping elbows with his Leninist ritual mates, they kept laughing, even as they all came down with the virus that had killed nearly a quarter-of-a-million Americans. (Medical hint: It's one of the reasons the other group has been trying so hard to avoid it – you know, just to keep grandpa safe.)

The leader and his family would later selflessly submit their time and resources to a nascent research field dedicated to the studying and tracking of so-called virus super-spreader events. Even the other group appreciated this sacrifice made on behalf of science.

And finally, as talking point after talking point expired in the ether like so many aerosolized droplets in a luxury hotel lobby, the one group tried to justify their inaction by telling the other group they had judiciously weighed the trade-off, and 17 Kewanees full of dead people just wasn't worth wearing that damn mask. You know, Circle of Life, Hakuna Matata, Survival of the Fittest and, "Who are we to argue with God's Plan?" Plus, it's hard to see the pork rinds with that mask getting in the way. Am I right? Being kept in isolation without toilet paper for a couple of weeks can change a person's priorities, of course, but a large number of people in this group couldn't have mustered the empathy to wipe a buttress even before the pandemic, so there's that.

It doesn't seem like that tough of a choice to me, but then again I'm a member of the one group that thought covering my hole made sense, even though it's really annoying and imperfect. It seemed like a simple sacrifice – not even that, an inconvenience – that I could make for my family, my friends and neighbors, and even for that late-night shopper who doesn't give a barbecue spit about anyone but himself. My sinister message to him: Love you, dude! Keep it real, man!

So I'll just leave leave you with a quote from the movie V for Vendetta and let you mull it over a little while longer, if you haven't already chosen which group you belong to.

"Beneath this mask there is more than flesh. Beneath this mask there is an idea...and ideas are bulletproof."

Unfortunately, they are not idiot-proof.

Please Vote.