PEORIA – If going out like they did on Monday afternoon is the way the season ends, then that is fine for the Macomb boys golf team.

While the Bombers would love to get a shot at a state meet, that does not appear to be in the cards as the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated hopes for a true state title.

The disappointment was there for the Macomb boys, but ending the year with a sectional title, the first since the 2009 season for the program, was a strong consolation prize and a good way to end the year.

"It’s awesome to bring the sectional plaque home, obviously we wanted a state trophy for the school, that was our goal and not getting the opportunity hurts," Macomb coach Greg Duncan said. "But the guys are all happy, we’re getting the big plaque from sectionals. I’m not sure if we’ve ever won a sectional. For them to lose at conference, then regionals by one and then end by winning sectionals, that’s some redemption."

The day was one of redemption as Macomb showed its mettle and the team it has been all season, champions.

"With the way we ended the year, struggling at conference and regionals, this was the perfect, an ideal way to end," Bomber senior Braeden Duncan said. "I hit some good shots and to be able to scratch out a 74 when everything wasn’t going my way was amazing.

"I know the guys had my back today and I had their backs. It’s incredible, but that’s how we’ve been all year."

Macomb had a perfect season, winning every dual and meet it had played all year, but runner-up finishes at conference and regional meets threatened to distract from what has been a historic season.

But on Monday, the team put the recent struggles behind them and gave themselves the storybook ending they earned and deserved.

"Conference and regionals we compounded our huge numbers, but today it was a different type of round, we did not have that," Braeden Duncan said. "I hit some good shots when I was in trouble, I saw a lot of other guys hit good shots to get out of trouble.

"That’s what it took, get it around the green, make par and move on. Fortunately things went our way."