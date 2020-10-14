I am writing this letter to voice my support for Jennifer Bankert in the up-coming race for Fulton County Clerk and Recorder. As a member and current chairman of the Dunfermline-St. David Water Board I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Jennifer Bankert for several years. I have always found her to be honest and hardworking. Many times I have come to depend on her wisdom, insights,expertise, attention to details and her strength when we need to make those hard decisions. Certainly characteristics we need in the Clerk's office.

Soon after being recruited to fill this position Jennifer and the Clerks office was hit with the corvid virus. No other recent Fulton County Clerk has had to face an issue like this pandemic and the wide ranging ramifications it entails.

Yet through it all Bankert has continued to offer prompt, courtesy, transparent and effective services to the residents of Fulton County. While continuing in these duties Jennifer has always kept an eye towards safety both for the general public and her fellow Courthouse employees.

On a more personal note, Jennifer and I share mutual friends who recently lost everything in a house fire. Jennifer was one of the first to call with a kind word and an offer of assistance. Similarly, when my wife had a medical issue arise Jennifer was once again one of the first to offer moral support and a helping hand. I have seen that scenario that willingness to pitch in and help when there is a need play out time and time again with Jennifer. The office of County Clerk has so many responsibilities, not the least of which is guardian of the voter rolls. Sadly, we have seen too many instances across this country where voter rolls have been purged and manipulated to further a political agenda. Bankert would never allow that to happen. Bankert is not a politician. She is however a dedicated public servant. Bankert will not dance that political flip flop fandango that so many elected officials have displayed. Bankert is direct, says what she means and her word is her bond. She is hardworking,tenacious,honest and above all ethical. These are characteristics that make Jennifer Bankert a "perfect fit" for the position of County Clerk. For all of these reasons and many more I strongly endorse Jennifer Bankert for the position of Fulton County Clerk and Recorder. Furthermore, I urge all citizens of Fulton County, both Democrats and Republicans to give some serious in-depth consideration to her candidacy. The position is far too important not to elect the most qualified, the most ethical and the most experienced person to fill it.

By electing Jennifer Bankert we will be electing a County Clerk we can all be proud of and secure in knowing that she will always put the people of Fulton County first.

David Nidiffer

Former Canton City Councilman

Ward Three