Kewanee city planners have two upcoming meetings dealing that will cover several local zoning issues.

The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals will meet through the Zoom online meeting platform Wednesday, Oct. 21, and it’s Planning Commission will convene in the same way the following night. Both meetings start at 7 p.m.

The ZBA will consider a network of electronics signs that Kewanee School Dist. 229 plan to set up at each of its attendance centers. School officials say the signs, which will replace old signage, will help better communicate important information to parents during the pandemic.

Resolutions for all five locations will be considered by the ZBA.

The Planning Commission has two issues on the agenda, the biggest concerning the siting of the proposed solar farm on 35 acres of farmland at Leninger Park.

The solar farm special-use request, made by California-based Sunpin Solar Development following a long-term lease option made with the Kewanee Economic Development Corporation, was tabled in August following a neighbor’s complaint that company officials had not dealt fairly with him.

That neighbor, Robert Turner, has since then claimed he had no plans to ever come to an agreement with Sunpin over its project-mitigation offer – a row of trees around Turner’s property to block sight lines. He said the project was actually part of a Chinese government plot to take over the country’s power grid.

City officials, including Mayor Gary Moore, have said Turner’s claims are unfounded and that his accusations are racially motived. They said company officials had been offended by some of Turner’s comments.

The city has pushed for the solar farm, saying it could bring in up to $250,000 annually to the city depending how the power-generating plant is assessed by the county.

Also on Thursday’s agenda is for Don Grabbe, doing business as Guppy’s Lake, 831 Lake Street. That hearing is to consider changes to the existing Special Use Permit for the Beer Garden.

A link for the meeting will be provided on the city of Kewanee website. www.cityofkewanee.com, click "Government," "Zoning Board of Appeals," "Agendas & Minutes," "2020 Documents," and then "Link for October 21, 2020 Zoning Board Meeting".

