When it comes to running for public office, Win Stoller believes in starting big.

Stoller, of Germantown Hills, is a Republican running for the 37th District seat in the Illinois Senate. He hopes to succeed Sen. Chuck Weaver, who is retiring from the Senate.

"This is my first time getting involved in politics," Stoller said. "I’m kind of excited about that. I’m not a career politician, but a lot of people think that’s an asset."

Stoller has been the CEO of Widmer Interiors, which sells office furniture in three Peoria-area locations, for 14 years. For nine years before that, he worked in sales at the company, and was customer service manager. Prior to that he was an auditor for Price Waterhouse Coopers for two years.

While he’s never held public office, Stoller has plenty of experience in public service. He has been chairman of the Peoria Chamber of Commerce, a member and chairman of the board of the Salvation Army and a Rotary Club president. He’s also been a director of a community bank for seven years.

Stoller, who holds a master’s in business administration from the University of Illinois, said he is "frustrated with the direction Illinois is taking," especially in state finances.

He said there are two main ways to address the state’s multibillion-dollar budget deficit: "We need structured spending reform, and we need to address our pension crisis."

While it’s not possible to cut spending on essential state programs such as aid to schools, Stoller said, the legislature can still be more careful about state expenditures.

He said he wouldn’t favor any changes to the pensions of current state retirees. But Stoller feels that for employees to be hired in the future, the state should move away from a pension system to a 401K retirement plan — a change that has been made throughout the business world.

Stoller said he feels his education and business experience will be significant assets as he approaches Illinois’ fiscal problems, and added, "If we at least stop doing more harm, at least we aren’t making the problem worse."

Stoller said Sen. Weaver has been his "friend and mentor" as he has campaigned for the Senate seat. Weaver’s key advice, he said, has been that in order to succeed as a legislator from the minority party, it’s crucial to learn how to deal with the people across the aisle.

"He knows how to deal with people," Stoller said of Weaver, adding that Weaver has managed to get 34 bills passed despite the fact that the Democrats have a supermajority in the General Assembly.

Stoller also said there are a number of issues of interest to the residents of the 37th District which "aren’t so partisan."

Stoller’s grandfather, John Tanner, was the founder of Tanner’s Orchard, which is now operated by Stoller’s aunt, uncle and other family members.

"I’ve got roots in agriculture," he said, adding that he has a "hard-work ethic."