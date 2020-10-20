CANTON—Ingersoll Middle School is proud to announce Reese Murphy as the September recipient of the Steven R. Nagel Distinguished Student of the Month Award.

Reese Murphy, an eighth grader, is the daughter of Brad and Kelly Murphy, Canton.

Reese Murphy was nominated for this award for the positive characteristics she displays at Ingersoll Middle School. At Ingersoll, Reese is a positive role model for the cross country team, as well as academically throughout her classes. She has been on the cross country team for three years.

Reese has determination and is always seeking to improve herself and others. She has shown solid work ethic and goes above and beyond!

Outside of school Reese enjoys participating on the YMCA Can-Y-Cuda swim team as well as the Ingersoll Archery team. She enjoys spending time outdoors with friends and family and playing with her dogs.

Reese is deserving of the Nagel award because she exemplifies all of the qualities needed to achieve and be recognized for this award.

Congratulations, Reese!