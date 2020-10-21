While challenger Christopher DeMink is running as a Democrat, he sees himself more as an independent. DeMink is running against incumbent Daniel Swanson to represent Illinois' 74th District.

"I am running to truly represent our 74th district by being bipartisan and voting for our future and for the people, not the way a party tells you," DeMink said.

Born in Moline, DeMink has been living south of Sherrard for the past 27 years. A graduate of Black Hawk College with an associates degree in process control, DeMink is now a retired IBEW electrician. He’s also a present member of the IBEW P.A.C. and a precinct committeeman for Richland Grove Township 2.

If elected, DeMink hopes to accomplish three things, which include improving internet access for students, better support and markets for farmers and improving infrastructure and roads.

On most issues, Swanson and DeMink couldn’t be more different. While Swanson opposes the Graduated Tax proposal, retaining Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride and legalizing pot; DeMink supports all of those issues. Moreover, his approach to addressing rising property taxes is a more-local approach.

On the Fair Tax, DeMink said Illinois is one of 16 states that don’t have a progressive tax, but contends that most of Illinois’ neighboring states do.

"The bottom 20 percent of Illinois earners have two times the tax burden of the wealthy and they pay more than they would in any Midwestern state," DeMink said. "To be frank, Illinois needs to pay its bills too. My only reservation is given COVID-19, this may be a bad time to do this even though we rightfully need it. Ultimately and rightfully so, it is up to the people."

On the vote to retain Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride, DeMink said he supports Kilbride, who his opponent criticized for his decision on voting redistricting.

"I see him as honest and trustworthy and he has a bipartisan reputation," DeMink said. "I hope he is retained. He has voted against the Fair Map Amendment in the past, but I see merit and good intentions in the amendment and I hope for it or something like it to pass."

While Swanson saw rising property taxes as an issue of unfunded mandates by the state placing a burden on local governing bodies, DeMink sees the problem more at a local level and sees the solutions there as well. His solution would be to introduce budget cuts, and make rules changes in assessments to reduce property taxes.

DeMink also supports the recent state move to legalize marijuana. While opponents of legalization predicted dire consequences if the drug was legalized for recreational use, the data has yet to establish that.

"This has been a boon for the state, fewer people in prison for minor victimless crimes; the freeing up of law enforcement for true crimes," DeMink said, adding that people who oppose the legalization are naive.

"It’s been here for centuries. You have two choices and two choices only – keep it unregulated and dangerous in the black market where only gangs will profit, or legalize it and make it a safer product and profit for legal business and taxable."

DeMink also addressed the state’s response, particularly Gov. JB Pritzker’s job, on virus mitigation.

"The Governor was not given a playbook on this disease or given any guidance from DC," DeMink said. "To quote Donald Trump, ‘the states are on their own.’ I think he (Pritzker) has done the best he can and I support him for it."