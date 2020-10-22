WASHINGTON −The Internal Revenue Service recently awarded over $36 million in Tax Counseling for the Elderly and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grants to organizations that provide free federal tax return preparation.

This year, the IRS awarded grants to 34 TCE and 273 VITA applicants. The IRS received 354 applications requesting nearly $80 million.

"These two programs make a huge difference for people in need of tax assistance, and the IRS is proud to award these grants to help these groups perform their important service," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "We appreciate the continuing interest in these programs from our partners, and we greatly appreciate the TCE and VITA volunteers across the country who make a difference for so many taxpayers."

The TCE program, established in 1978, provides tax counseling and return preparation nationwide to people who are 60 or older. Volunteers receive training and technical assistance.

The VITA program, created in 1969, assists underserved communities, such as low- and moderate-income individuals and limited English proficient taxpayers. VITA grant recipients provide free federal tax return preparation and electronic filing. Congress first appropriated funds in 2007 to establish a grant program. The grant program helps expand VITA services to underserved populations and increases the number of taxpayers able to file electronically.

The IRS forms partnerships with a wide variety of organizations across the country to develop VITA and TCE programs. Community partners include non-profit agencies, faith-based organizations, community centers and large employers. The IRS provides tax law training, certification and oversight to equip these organizations to prepare accurate returns.

For information on applying for the TCE or VITA programs along with a list of current grant recipients, visit the TCE webpage or the VITA webpage. For details on becoming a TCE or VITA volunteer, visit IRS Tax Volunteers.