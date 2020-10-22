ST. AUGUSTINE-Becky F. Friedrich, along with the help of many, recently raised $9,100 in pumpkin sales at Junction 41, St. Augustine.

For weeks individuals stopped during the weekend to check out the variety of pumpkins offered on hayracks and if they wished to purchase one or more, all they had to do was donate money; money that will go to St. Jude.

Said Friedrich, "As in the past we have contacted the Children's Director at the Peoria children's hospital. She provides us a wish list of items to purchase for them. Last year this included Xbox consoles and games , Ipads , Kindle Fires , movies, etc."

This is the fourth year that Friedrich and her helpers have sold pumpkins.

"We have raised a total of $5,100 in the past. This year really blew us away," she said.

Those who helped raise the large amount for donation included: Helen Largent, Brian Friedrich, Beth, Cheyenne, and MaKenna Bragg, Paul Donsbach, Aly Blevins, Jessica, Evan, and Elan Plasters, Torrin Largent, Cindy Anderson, Ronnie Trunkamp to name a few.

According to Friedrich, anyone who wanted to volunteer to pick, plant, spray, weed, and sell pumpkins came by to help.

The help was much needed as Friedrich believes eight heaping hayracks full of over 1,000 pumpkins were sold.

Where did the family receive the pumpkins to sell?

"We grew the pumpkins at 41/116 corner and also at Helen’s (Largent)Yates City one acre patch

Toward the end we worked with Huizenga Family Farm to get carving pumpkins as we were sold out of those and felt they were still needed," said Friedrich.

This isn't the final year for "Fat Frieddy's," located at 41/116. "We are planning to grow again and add another acre to our field so we can keep up with the demand we had.

People were so generous and giving this year!" Friedrich said.